Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,824,394 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of Manulife Financial worth $66,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

