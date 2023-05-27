Franklin Resources Inc. Has $72.91 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $72,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.91.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

