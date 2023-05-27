Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 114,320 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $67,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of IFS stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

