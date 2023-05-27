95,746 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 1.0 %

LZB opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.