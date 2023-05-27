HRT Financial LP Grows Position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 1,862.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,664 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 1.33% of LL Flooring worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $9,116,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LL Flooring by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

LL Flooring Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.