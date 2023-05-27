HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

