HRT Financial LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

