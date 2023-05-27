HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 294,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.24% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $66,800.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,379. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.43 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

