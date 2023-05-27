HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 621,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 384,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $906.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

