HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 76,365 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $847,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.