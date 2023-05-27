HRT Financial LP Acquires 16,738 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 958.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $163.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

