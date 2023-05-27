HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 38,919 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.29 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

