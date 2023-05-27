HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 197,612 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.19% of Alphatec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec Stock Performance

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,134,192 shares of company stock worth $991,909,317 over the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

