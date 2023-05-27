Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.