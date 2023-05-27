Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 843,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 720,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 27,861.37% and a negative return on equity of 166.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Momentus by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Momentus by 48.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Momentus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Momentus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Momentus in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

