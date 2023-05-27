Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.18. 2,113,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 935,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum Computing by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing, Inc engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

