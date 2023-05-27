Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.18. 2,113,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 935,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Quantum Computing Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing, Inc engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum Computing (QUBT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.