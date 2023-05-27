Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Shares Up 1.4%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 4,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

