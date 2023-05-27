PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4603 per share. This is a boost from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.