American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 6,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
American Finance Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Finance Trust (AFINP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.