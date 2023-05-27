American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 6,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

American Finance Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

