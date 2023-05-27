PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.54. 103,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 202,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
