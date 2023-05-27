PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.54. 103,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 202,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

