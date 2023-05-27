HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.63 and last traded at $129.36. 206,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $130.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.58.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

