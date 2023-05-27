Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Down 4.5%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,486,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,901,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lion Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

