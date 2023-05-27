BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Shares of BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWFGet Rating) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $482.31 and last traded at $482.31. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on BELIMO in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BELIMO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.94 and its 200-day moving average is $447.73.

BELIMO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.