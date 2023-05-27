Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Vallourec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.