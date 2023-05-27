BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Up 9.8%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.44 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). Approximately 1,105,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,198,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

