Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Stock Price Down 2%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.91. 22,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 52,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.28.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.