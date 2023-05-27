Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 300.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
