Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASKH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Astika Holdings, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses related to textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on January 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

