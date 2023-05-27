Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Shares of ATGN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

