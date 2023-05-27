Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of ATGN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
