Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,800 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the April 30th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

