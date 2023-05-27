ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. ASX has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $64.78.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. ASX’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.