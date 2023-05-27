Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 768.8%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 768.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY opened at $24.61 on Friday. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6762 per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

