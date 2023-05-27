Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

ATDRY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Articles

