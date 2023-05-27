Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Decreases By 73.4%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the April 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASOMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.82) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 610 ($7.59) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.77) to GBX 500 ($6.22) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $818.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

