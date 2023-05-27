Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.