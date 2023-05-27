Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

AVACF opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

