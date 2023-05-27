Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Major Shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship Sells 347,870 Shares of Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,511,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SANA opened at $6.28 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

