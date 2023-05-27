ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in May

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATSAF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
ATS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. ATS has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
