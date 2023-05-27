Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Increases By 56.0%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.97) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 520 ($6.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday.

Aviva Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Aviva Increases Dividend

About Aviva

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

