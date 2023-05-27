Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Major Shareholder Sisecam Chemicals Usa Inc. Acquires 5,257,749 Shares

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) major shareholder Sisecam Chemicals Usa Inc. purchased 5,257,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $131,443,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,808,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,218,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SIRE opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sisecam Resources LP has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sisecam Resources by 183.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources in the first quarter worth $215,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Sisecam Resources during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sisecam Resources in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

