Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 60,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$403,875.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$75.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$87.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.9854922 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

