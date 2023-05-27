Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the April 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.19 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of 0.19.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
