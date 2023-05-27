Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

