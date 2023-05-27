Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.