Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Short Interest Down 31.9% in May

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.0 days.

Astronics Trading Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS ATROB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

