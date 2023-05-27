Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 318,325 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

