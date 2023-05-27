Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 318,325 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.