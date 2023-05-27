ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms recently commented on ASX. China Renaissance lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

