Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,246 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

