Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 194.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WF stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

