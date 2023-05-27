Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE:MET opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

