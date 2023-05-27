Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $166.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.82.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

